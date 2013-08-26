  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news
    4. >
  4. Orbitsound speaker news

Orbitsound SB60 Airsound Base: Beef up your TV's audio with this under-unit all-in-one sub and soundbar

|
  Orbitsound SB60 Airsound Base: Beef up your TV's audio with this under-unit all-in-one sub and soundbar

The Orbitsound SB60 Airsound Base is an all-in-one sub meets soundbar unit designed to sit underneath the television. Even small and medium-sized screens can now deliver bigger audio without the need for a standalone, space-eating subwoofer.

Following on from the M-series soundbars, complete with Orbitsound's spatial sound output - now known as "airSOUND", in that mish-mash of unwarranted lowercase and caps - the SB60 Airsound utilises similar technology: twin 2-inch front speakers with a pair of side-firing separate outputs handle the mid-high audio frequencies. But the unit's biggest sell is its 5-inch down-firing subwoofer which has been tuned to get the best out of the reasonably compact size.

Read: Orbitsound M12 soundbar & subwoofer review

Even if 60 x 30 x 8cms doesn't sound teeny tiny, once nestled underneath the TV much of its footprint is hidden away. The wooden, high-gloss black unit is designed to take up to 50kgs in weight, so is best suited for 32 to 42-inch screen sizes 

Its not having  surround sound capability is one of the potential criticisms, but then we'd be looking at a much higher price point, while we're yet to test whether or not a subwoofer underneath a screen will directly impact the picture.

With 200-watts of output there's plenty of audio boom to be had, and at £299 the price sits fair against competition such as the Bose Solo.

The Orbitsound SB60 Airsound Base will be available from 26 August, with John Lewis stores holding UK stock.

PopularIn Speakers
  1. Sonos welcomes Audible back to its streaming platform
  2. Wave hello to B&O Play's new ocean-inspired Spring collection
  3. The best smart speaker 2018: HomePod alternatives to rival Apple's new super Siri speaker
  4. A smaller, cheaper Apple HomePod could be on the way
  5. Bose SoundLink Micro review: Mega sound from the palm-sized portable
  1. Multi-room audio: What is it and how do you get it?
  2. Sonos One review: Superb sound with the added bonus of Amazon Alexa
  3. Qualcomm Broadcast Audio brings multi-room audio to Bluetooth devices
  4. The best Alexa speakers: Top Amazon Echo alternatives
  5. Spotify smart speaker could be on the way following job listings

Comments