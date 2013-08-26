  Orbitsound SB60 Airsound Base: Beef up your TV's audio with this under-unit all-in-one sub and soundbar

The Orbitsound SB60 Airsound Base is an all-in-one sub meets soundbar unit designed to sit underneath the television. Even small and medium-sized screens can now deliver bigger audio without the need for a standalone, space-eating subwoofer.

Following on from the M-series soundbars, complete with Orbitsound's spatial sound output - now known as "airSOUND", in that mish-mash of unwarranted lowercase and caps - the SB60 Airsound utilises similar technology: twin 2-inch front speakers with a pair of side-firing separate outputs handle the mid-high audio frequencies. But the unit's biggest sell is its 5-inch down-firing subwoofer which has been tuned to get the best out of the reasonably compact size.

Even if 60 x 30 x 8cms doesn't sound teeny tiny, once nestled underneath the TV much of its footprint is hidden away. The wooden, high-gloss black unit is designed to take up to 50kgs in weight, so is best suited for 32 to 42-inch screen sizes

Its not having surround sound capability is one of the potential criticisms, but then we'd be looking at a much higher price point, while we're yet to test whether or not a subwoofer underneath a screen will directly impact the picture.

With 200-watts of output there's plenty of audio boom to be had, and at £299 the price sits fair against competition such as the Bose Solo.

The Orbitsound SB60 Airsound Base will be available from 26 August, with John Lewis stores holding UK stock.