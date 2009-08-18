Onkyo launches TX-SR5007, TX-NR3007 and TX-NR1007

Onkyo has announced a trio of home cinema AV recievers that come equipped with the ability to pump out 9.2 channels of audio. That's a lot of channels. There's three models - the TX-SR5007, the TX-NR3007 and the TX-NR1007.

The SR5007 has pretty much everything that could exist packed into it. THX Ultra2 Plus-certified sound, DLNA 1.5 networking compatibility, Audyssey DSX and Dolby Pro Logic IIz decoding, and 1080p upscaling of low-def content.

It doesn't stop there. There's 220w of power per channel, bi-amping and BTL capability, ISF video calibration, jitter control to clean up your audio, four dedicated DSP modes for gaming, and upgradable firmware.

Plenty of connectivity is present. There's a whopping eight HDMI ports, four optical ports and 3 coaxial inputs. There's also a U.Port for iPod dock and DAB+ modules and front and rear USB ports. By our calculations that means you could plug in 18 different things at once.

The lower-end models don't have much less on them. The NR3007 has just seven HDMI inputs (though one is front-mounted), 200w of output per channel and three audio inputs. The NR1007 has six HDMI inputs and two outputs, 180w per channel, no USB ports and two audio inputs.

All will be available in September 09. The TX-NR5007 costs £2000, the TX-NR3007 is £1700 and the TX-NR1007 is £1300.

Update: Onkyo has issued a price correction - The TX-NR5007 actually costs £2400.