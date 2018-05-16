Onkyo AVRs to work with Sonos and support Amazon Alexa

Onkyo has announced that several of the brands it owns, including Onkyo and Pioneer Elite, will join the Works with Sonos platform, meaning they can be used as part of a Sonos multi-room streaming system. The Onkyo products can also have music streamed to them via the Sonos app.

Supported products will comprise AV receivers and stereo receivers, but specific products will be announced on 6 June when the firmware update is expected to made available. The various receivers can be added as independent 'speakers' within the Sonos app, or can be added to other zones that you already have set up.

Not only will Onkyo products gain Sonos support, but they will also support Amazon Alexa voice control following the update next month. Onkyo products already support Google Assistant, and this will still be the main voice assistant used. Alexa will instead offer some limited control as part of a Sonos system, such as being able to play a specific song in a specific room.

Speaking to Twice, Don Milks, Onkyo USA director of product localisation said the company wanted to "work with Sonos because of its leadership position in multiroom audio and high adoption rate from consumers and dealers."

Sonos has recently started to expand its system to work with other third party manufacturers. The company recently announced Apple AirPlay 2 support would be coming to the PlayBase, Sonos One and Play:5, but you will be able to stream to other, older Sonos speakers if you have one of the three supported models.