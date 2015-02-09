Onkyo Music to be your one-stop shop for high res music

AV brand Onkyo has expanded its existing e-onkyo music service outside of its native Japan to offer high resolution music for download in the UK, US and Germany too.

The company has partnered with digital music specialist 7Digital for the new Onkyo Music download store, which offers "hundreds of thousands" of tracks in 24-bit 44.1kHz - 192kHz and millions more ripped as CD quality 16-bit FLAC files.

Onkyo has ambitions on making the store the largest high res platform available and it can be found in beta form at onkyomusic.com.

Unlike some high res audio services, such as Qoboz and Deezer's Elite subscription option, Onkyo Music is a digital download platform only. You pay for individual tracks or entire albums. There is no streaming option.

High res albums cost from £11.99 and the site has a search option to filter for high res tracks only or also include the CD quality files too.

Onkyo is also currently developing dedicated applications for iOS and Android. Bought files will be available to be downloaded to multiple devices and are also stored in a cloud locker to re-download at any time.

Universal Music is one of the major labels to offer its content through Onkyo Music. And there are specialist labels signed too, including the Japanese Anime brand.