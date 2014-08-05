  Onkyo giving away free Dolby Atmos overhead speaker systems

Onkyo has announced that it will be offering a special deal to anyone thinking about investing in a Dolby Atmos surround sound system.

Dolby Atmos allows for individual speaker control by the receiver unit meaning that surround sound can be more accurate than current systems that work in sections only. It also means sound can be projected over the head rather than simply around the user.

Onkyo, to encourage people to embrace the new Dolby Atmos, is throwing in its Dolby Atmos SKH-410 speaker system with some of its receivers bought between now and 30 September.

Anyone buying a TX-NR636, TX-NR737 or TX-NR838 A/V receiver will have the speakers thrown in for free.

The free speakers connect to the receiver's height channel and sit on top of floorstanding front speakers. These beam sounds off the ceiling into the ear to create the sensation of objects like planes or birds moving over the users head.

Dolby Atmos has been in cinemas only until now and even those have been limited to certain ones around the world. It's a very immersive and unique experience that more and more films and being filmed with.

The Onkyo SKH-410 Dolby Atmos speakers are usually around £100 when bought separately.

