  Onkyo announces CS-255DAB mini system with iPhone 5 connectivity

Onkyo has announced a value for money iPhone 5 compatible mini hi-fi called the CS-255DAB. The new system features Apple-certified connectivity for the iPhone 5 as well as older models. And, of course, it plays CDs.

A USB direct input allows you to playback audio from other smartphones and tablets while the DAB tuner gives you a wide choice of digital radio stations.

Shipping with the CS-255DAB is a pair of two-way speakers. They feature 10cm cone drivers and a 2cm balanced-dome tweeter. The design of the cabinets is such that even at higher volume there is no distortion or audio issues with the speakers.

The top panel uses a Lightning charging dock, which is fairly rare for all in one systems at the moment. Those who use 30-pin Apple devices need connect via the front-mounted USB port.

You can also play back MP3 files direct from a USB stick, as well as AAC files. Radio functionality comes with 30-preset stations for the FM tuner and 40 memory presets for the DAB.

The real bonus for the iPhone 5-capable mini system is that it costs £249 and will be shipping this July.