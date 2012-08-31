Onkyo speaker system and docking station crank up Bluetooth audio

Onkyo, the audio expert, has showcased its latest products, including a 2.1 channel home speaker system and a six-channel Bluetooth and iOS docking system at this year’s IFA event in Berlin.

The Onkyo LS3100 Living Speaker System is geared towards improving your television experience but is just as adept at streaming audio from your smartphone and tablet devices.

The 2.1 channel speakers are powered by a digital amplifier which, when coupled with the active wireless down-firing subwoofer, will improve your audio experience dramatically, especially if you use a flat panel TV that can lose some of its depth.

The system itself is compatible with most TV remotes and as such can be turned on, switched off or have the volume changed in the same way as you do your telly.

Our favourite feature is Onkyo’s TruVolume tech that alters the volume automatically when it suddenly changes unexpectedly, say when an advert break commences. The Dialogue Mode is another highlight, detecting voices and making them crisper and sharper.

Compatible with other Bluetooth 2.1+ EDR devices, the Onkyo LS3100 Living Speaker System will be available from November for £300.

The Onkyo RBX-500 Six Channel Docking System aims to provide a 3D sound experience. Onkyo achieves this by putting in place a delaying mechanism on each of the six channels. This in turn means audio reaches the listener at very slightly different speeds immersing them in the sound.

The six channels are again positioned above a down-firing subwoofer, sending noise in all directions for a surround sound effect. Though the Onkyo RBX-500 Six Channel Docking System is compatible with Bluetooth devices, both the iPhone and iPod can be docked directly into the system, which in turn will top up their juice levels.

The Onkyo RBX-500 Six Channel Docking System will be available from October for £300.