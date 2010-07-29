Onkyo CBX-600UKD hides its goodies away
If you were tempted by the two compact audio systems from Onkyo that we told you about last week, but decided that you'd rather go for an all-in-one docking system, then the Onkyo CBX-600UKD may well be just the system to fit your needs.
It's essentially a high-end iPod dock, but with a few extra features included as well.
Firstly, you'll be able to play all of your CDs with the slot-loading optical drive that is found on the top of the machine. You also have DAB (and old-fashioned FM) radio capabilities as well, with a 30 station preset memory.
The iPod dock itself is hidden from view, it slides out from a tray upon a push of a button. When you do hook your Apple device up you'll get the best sound quality available for your compressed MP3s via the ND-S1 digital media transport connector with Digital Direct.
The CBX-600UKD has a solid aluminium top with anti-vibration separated speaker construction. It packs an aero acoustic drive, two 10w power amplifiers with 11-step bass and treble control and a 3-step superbass control.
The Onkyo CBX-600UKD is available with a black or white finish and will cost you £349.99. It is out in October.
