The Naim Mu-so Wood Edition looks remarkably different

(Pocket-lint) - British audio specialist Naim has introduced a new look for the 2nd generation of its Mu-So all-in-one system - a fine-looking wood finish.

It uses real sustainable Ayous hardwood, treated and lacquered to give the appearance of a Light Oak finish. The crucial aluminium heatsink is still in place, but it's been given a different tint, with a neutral woven grille on the front to accompany the wood.

The only downside is that the Mu-so Wood Edition (Light Oak) carries a significant premium over the standard Mu-so 2nd Generation - the new Light Oak version is $2,290/£1,599.

As ever, the Mu-So series works with basically any connected audio source - you've got Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast connectivity as well as native support for Spotify Connect, Tidal and Qobuz.

You're also able to use it as a TV soundbar, too, via the HDMI ARC connection. Audio can be optimised for your room.

In our Mu-So 2nd generation review, we said: "Although pricey, we think the Mu-so 2 is worth every penny. The sound quality from this industrial box is second to none, although if you already own the original then the addition of an HDMI port isn't a huge attraction. Really and truly it's the sound quality that makes this Naim system so superb - you won't hear better."

Like the bigger Naim system, it's worth checking out the smaller Mu-So Qb - we use the original version of it every day and it remains our office speaker of choice.

Writing by Dan Grabham.