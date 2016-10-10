Naim Mu-so gets Bentley special edition treatment… without the Bentley price tag

We've long been fans of the Naim Mu-so and its smaller Mu-so Qb sibling. Now, in collaboration with Bentley's design team, the two all-in-one speaker models have got the top-end car maker's special design treatment. Talk about British design tour de force.

Nope, there aren't four wheels stuck on the sides and you can't drive them - but they're still ace speakers. As we've indeed found in our earlier testing, these babies are positioned as some of the best wireless speakers on the planet.

Internally the Mu-so and Mu-so Qb remain the very same products. On the outside, however, there are additional Bentley design motifs: a light-up "Naim for Bentley" logo; a textured metal control ring up top; an anodised rear metal heat sync; a warm silvery-gold front panel colour, specific to these models; and a trademark patterned top-plate, reminiscent of carbon fibre, adding a lick of quality.

These special editions won't be found in any old store, though, they will only be distributed by Bentley. It's a clever tie-in to associate the British audio maker's prestige with the car brand - which also, as it happens, offers Naim sound-system upgrades in its cars.

And what of the price? Well, the special edition Mu-so will be priced at £1,195, making it £300 more for the special treatment; the Mu-so Qb will be priced at £750, adding around £150 over the original model. No extra noughts added to the end of these price tags for these specials.

However, we doubt that you'll easily get your hands on one, even if you do prefer the snazzier designs. Unless, of course, a Bentley showroom is your regular digs, then why not go and have a chin wag with your dealer.