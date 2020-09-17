Naim teams up with Bentley for special edition Mu-so and Focal headphones

(Pocket-lint) - British audio specialist Naim has teamed up with Bentley Motors to launch a special £1,699 limited edition version of its superb Mu-so speaker - the Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition.

There's also a £1,199 version of sister company Focal's headphones called the Focal for Bentley Radiance.

Naim and VW-owned Bentley are long-term collaborators and the only surprise is that there hasn't been a Bentley special edition of a MuSo speaker before - after all, the pair have worked on in-car audio since 2008.

Both products boast design cues that reflect elements of Bentley styling. A copper colour which is the accent colour on the products references the interior design and exterior styling of the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.

And the lattice pattern takes its style from the seat finishes in the cars and other elements such as headlight designs. It also has a wooden finish crafted from sustainable Ayous African hardwood which is stained then lacquered,

As with each Mu-so the new speaker has full access to music streaming services over Wi-Fi and boasts beefy sound - check out our review of the latest second-gen speaker which we called a "sensational sonic sequel".

The powerful Mu-so can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a multi-room system, all with easy app control.

The Focal for Bentley Radiance headphones also boast a superb finish including Pittards gloving leather earcups and come with a carry case that uses the same material used on the Mu-so's speaker grille.

