Naim's Muso aluminium wireless streaming music system to launch in September with app

British company Naim Audio has unveiled Muso. It's a wireless music system with a loudspeaker design, and it is capable of streaming and amplifying your music.

Muso boasts 450 watts of power from six 75-watt digital amplifiers, meaning it can act as your main hi-fi system. It can also link to other Naim systems to create a multi-room system. The Muso provides playback of 24bit/192kHz high-resolution music, and it supports a range of audio formats including WAV, FLAC, and AIFF, and more.

In fact, Naim said Muso can stream high-resolution music from Apple and Android devices, laptops, and other storage devices. Connectivity options include AirPlay, Universal Plug ‘n’ Play, Bluetooth, and more. It also offers native support for streaming services and internet radio and inputs for digital, USB, and 3.5mm. A bespoke EQ system will even adjust sound based on your living space.

Beyond working as a wireless speaker system (includes Ethernet port, too), the Muso comes with a control app for Apple and Android devices. The app won't be available until September, but when it launches, you'll be able to curate playlists, play music, select radio stations, and access the Muso touch panel volume control.

As for what the system looks like, Naim said Muso has a "striking solid extruded aluminium heat sink" that is designed to "maximise thermal performance, longevity and, above all, sound quality. The aluminium is apparently bead-blasted and anodised. Meanwhile, the internal speaker cabinet, which is wooden, and silk dome tweeters provide a distortion free sound.

There's also a standard speaker grille, which you can detach and replace with three optional colour variations, and a touch-sensitive illuminated silver volume that serves up 11 different volume segments.

Muso will launch in September for £895. Check out the gallery below for pictures.