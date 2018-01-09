Monster Classic Rock Blaster and Firecracker speakers will make your metal heavier

Monster's Blaster range of speaker systems has been around for a while now, but we've always considered them as leaning more towards hip-hop and dance in style and audio signature.

Now though, the company has collaborated with Aerosmith's Joe Perry to create speakers tuned for those with rockier tastes.

The Monster Blaster Classic Rock Edition and smaller Monster Firecracker Classic Rock Edition are "rocked out" versions of the firm's Bluetooth speakers, each tuned by Perry himself. They also have his signature on them as a stamp of approval.

The Monster Blaster Classic Rock Edition is boom box sized and is more than capable with deep bass too. It'll still be comfortable with hip-hop beats, but a classic rock mode will transform it when listening to heavy metal and modern rock. Basically, shove Run DMC and Aerosmith's Walk This Way through it and you'll get a throaty, clear version.

The Firecracker is similarly designed but smaller. It is an ultra-compact wireless speaker with three internal speaker drivers.

Both speakers are finished in a "royal rock gold" finish.

There's no word yet on when either speaker will be available, having only just been announced during CES 2018. Prices are also yet to be revealed.

