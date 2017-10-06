Harman Kardon Invoke Cortana speaker gets official $200 price tag

Harman Kardon and Microsoft revealed some details about the Invoke wireless speaker earlier this year, confirming it would be the first to use Microsoft's Cortana voice assistant and sport a premium aluminium build.

Now though, the price has been revealed and picked up by MSPowerUser, showing the speaker coming in at $200. However the Microsoft Store page has since been pulled, so there's a good chance it was leaked early.

Coincidentally, the listing also showed the speaker as being out of stock, so Microsoft may not have stock in just yet. The pulled listing also confirmed the Invoke will be available in Graphite and Pearl Silver colour finishes.

A $200 price tag may seem expensive compared the recently released Amazon Echo Plus, which has improved audio capabilities and a premium build, but the Invoke has Harman Kardon technology. Harman Kardon is a subsidiary of Harman, the audio company bought by Samsung, so knows a thing or two when it comes to speakers.

We'd therefore wager that the Invoke's sound quality justifies its price tag. We can't for sure without hearing it of course, and we may never do because for now, it's only destined for the US with no word on UK availability.

The $200 price tag also puts it on par with the recently announced Sonos One smart speaker with Alexa built in and will soon support Google Assistant.

With the Invoke's store listing being pulled, we don't know for sure when to expect it to be back in stock. The Harman Kardon website still lists is as "coming fall 2017" so it could be later this month. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled.