(Pocket-lint) - We loved the original Marshall Emberton speaker, not only is it a pleasure to look at, it sounds fantastic, too.

Now, Marshall is looking to improve on the winning formula with the introduction of the Emberton II.

Firstly, the battery life has been bumped up to 30-hours, which is 10 more than it's predecessor.

Should you run that impressive battery down, you'll be back up and running in no time at all thanks to the built-in fast charging tech. Marshall says it'll give you four additional hours of music from just a 20-minute charge.

It's built tough, too, with IP67 dust and water resistance, whilst retaining that signature retro aesthetic.

It has also introduced something it calls Stack Mode, in which multiple Emberton II speakers can be paired together to create an even bigger sound.

Bluetooth 5.1 means that connectivity should be better than ever, while the Emberton II will retain the "heavy Marshall sound you know and love."

Finally, the Emberton II promises a more sustainable approach, made from 50 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic and 100 per cent PVC free.

The Emberton II is available globally from Marshall's website and retails for £149.99 / $169 / €169.

Writing by Luke Baker.