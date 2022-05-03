(Pocket-lint) - Marshall has announced its smallest portable speaker yet, which will be available to order soon.

The Marshall Willen is compact but capable of up to 10W of audio output. It features a single 2-inch full range driver and two passive radiators, and is capable of a frequency response of 100 Hz – 20 kHz.

It is Bluetooth 5.1-enabled and IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. Marshall claims its battery will last more than 15 hours of playback, with a full charge available in just three hours. Fast charging also enables users to eke three hours of playtime out of the speaker after just 20 minutes of charge time.

The Willen will pair with any Bluetooth source, including iPhone and Android, but to get the most from it there's a dedicated Marshall Bluetooth app that can be used to adjust the sound.

It also supports Stack Mode, so you can connect the speaker with other Willens to expand the soundstage. A built-in microphone allows you to take voice calls through the speaker itself.

The Marshall Willen will be available to order from the Marshall website this summer and is priced at £89.99 in the UK, €99 in Central Europe, and $119 in the States.

Writing by Rik Henderson.