Logitech launches Pure-Fi Dream Premium Bedroom Music System for iPod

Logitech has launched the Logitech Pure-Fi Dream Premium Bedroom Music System for iPod.

With "premium" audio, an innovative application of motion- and light-sensing technology, a built-in digital AM/FM radio and a dual alarm with battery backup, Logitech are hoping you'll make room for the Pure-Fi Dream speakers on your nightstand.

Not just a clock radio, the Pure-Fi Dream is a "premium bedroom audio system" supported by 3/4-inch high-definition, soft-dome tweeters and 3-inch high-power, long-throw woofers.

The Logitech Pure-Fi Dream speakers use the latest motion-sensing technology. For controlling the Pure-Fi Dream in a dark room, the motion-sensitive, backlit control buttons automatically light up when a person waves a hand over the top of the speaker and the buttons automatically dim when the person has finished changing the speaker's settings.

The motion-sensing technology also extends to the Snooze function. Instead of hitting a button, one can simply wave a hand over the Pure-Fi Dream speakers to sleep for a few more minutes - or you can still press a snooze button.

Logitech also incorporated light sensors into the display of the Pure-Fi Dream iPod speaker system. The light-sensitive, auto-adjusting display brightens during the day, making it easy to read from across a room while in the evening the display automatically dims.

The Pure-Fi Dream speakers offer one-button access to iPod playlists and radio stations. There are 24 separate presets available - six iPod playlists, six AM radio stations and 12 FM radio stations.

The speakers also offer dual alarms, providing two settings - one for each partner. The alarm can be set to go off to an iPod track or playlist, radio station, or buzzer.

Part of the "Made for iPod" program, the Pure-Fi Dream speakers has a piano-black finish and comes complete with a remote control.

The Logitech Pure-Fi Dream is expected to be available in Europe in October for £169.99.