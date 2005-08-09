Logitech launch Logitech mm50 and mm28 portable speakers for iPod and MP3 players

Logitech has expanded its mobile music product offering with the introduction of two new speaker systems designed specifically for portable music players.

The Logitech mm50 portable speakers for iPod and the Logitech mm28 portable speakers.

Logitech mm50 portable speakers for iPod will come with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery for simultaneously recharging the iPod battery as well as the speaker battery when powered by the included AC adapter. The speaker battery lasts up to 10 hours per charge.

The mm50 also features a wireless remote control, allowing people to adjust the volume, track forward, track back, play and pause the music without touching the speaker system or the iPod.

The speakers also come with a protective travel case. The Logitech mm50 portable speakers for iPod will be available in September in the U.S. and in Europe for a suggested retail price in Europe of £99.99.

The Logitech mm28 portable speakers can be used with any MP3 or CD player that has a standard 3.5mm audio jack. The mm28 speakers use stereo NXT flat-panel technology.

The mm28 portable speakers are less than 1.25 inches thin and include an integrated speaker cover that rotates to become the speaker foot - so no carrying case is required.

The speakers can be powered by either the included AC adapter or by four AA batteries - the speakers can last up to 45 hours on a single set of batteries.

The Logitech mm28 portable speakers will be available in September in the U.S. and in Europe for a suggested retail price in Europe of £49.99.