Logitech announce iPod and MP3 speaker set at CeBIT 2005

Logitech has entered into the iPod speaker market with the launch of the Logitech mm22 speaker set. Seeing the huge growth potential - IDC, a technology market research firm, forecasts that more than 95 million portable compressed audio players will be shipped worldwide in 2006, up 70 percent from 2004, the company better know for its keyboards and mice want a slice of the pie.

The Logitech mm22 portable speakers have been designed to fit in with the iPod's design - ie they are white - but also work with any portable music player or notebook PC that features a 3.5 mm jack.

The Logitech mm22 portable speakers will be available for a suggested retail price of £49.99 The system includes a total of four neodymium micro drivers - two on each side, weighs only 12 ounces including batteries and folds into a travelling case that's about the size of a hard cover book (25cm x 15cm x 5cm).

The travelling case holds the speakers, the international power adapter (100-240V), two speaker cables: a 10-inch cable for connecting the speakers to the portable audio player, and a 24-inch cable to connect the speakers to a notebook, and is also roomy enough to store the iPod or other portable music players of similar size.

The Logitech mm22 portable speakers will be available in retail stores and online at the end of March throughout the U.S. and Europe.