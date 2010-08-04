Logitech Rechargeable Speaker S715i: Travel iPod dock making a big noise

With the festival season in full swing, you might be on the lookout for a decent iPod dock that you can take on the road with you. But why buy a separate speaker system, when you could buy one that would be just at home, er, at home as it is out and about.

The Logitech Rechargeable Speaker S715i is an iPod dock with a difference, in that it has all the ingredients to make it a decent home-based system, but it also includes a rechargeable battery that will give you 8 hours of playback without being connected to the mains.

The S715i has eight custom tuned drivers that give the dock's speakers "crisp high notes" and "deep bass". Two of the drivers are 3-inch laser-tuned neodymium drivers to work on the mid-ranges. Two are 0.5-inch neodymium tweeters for the high notes, and the other four are 2-inch passive radiators for the bass.

“With this system, we set out to deliver our next generation in sound quality for an iPod speaker dock”, said Mark Schneider, vice president and general manager of Logitech’s audio business unit.

“The new Rechargeable Speaker S715i offers eight drivers - double our previous iPod docks - and includes a NiMH rechargeable battery so you can take your tunes with you. So go ahead, lose yourself in your music and never worry about disposable batteries again”.

The Logitech Rechargeable Speaker S715i is out this month and costs around £150.