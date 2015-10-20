  1. Home
Libratone goes multi-room with new Zipp wireless speakers

- Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatible

- Up to six speakers linked

- Spotify Connect and Apple Music friendly

Libratone has unveiled a new line of its Zipp speakers which are designed to support multi-room listening via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The new system, dubbed SoundSpaces, wants to offer more than traditional multi-room offerings from the likes of Sonos. This will mean speakers that can live in a room or also be moved around while still remaining as part of the multi-room system. Nothing too new there then, but there's more.

The new speakers come in two forms: the Libratone Zipp at 100W and the Zipp Mini at 60W. These look similar to the previous generation with material covers and round shapes. Both offer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth plus support Spotify Connect, Apple Music and can store up to five internet radio stations for play directly from the speaker. Up to six speakers can be linked in the system at once.

The speakers also feature a new touch interface, 360-degree FullRoom Sound, speakerphone capabilities and can be controlled via an iOS or Android smartphone app. Battery life is claimed to be between eight and ten hours.

The Libratone Zipp is £219 which the Zipp Mini is £179. Both will be available in Cloudy Grey, Deep Lagoon, Graphite Grey and Victory Red from 22 October.

READ: What is Spotify Connect, and why does it matter?

