LG has let us in on some of its CES 2023 announcements a little early, and teased details of at least two new soundbars being unveiled in Las Vegas next week.

While full specs are yet to be confirmed, LG has said that there will be the new SC9 and SE6 models on show. The SE6 in particular will have a compact form factor - the smallest in LG’s line up - making it a great choice for smaller spaces.

Both the SC9 and SE6 will offer support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X plus, when paired with LG’s 2023 TVs, will be able to access a new LG feature called WOW Orchestra. This makes use of every one of the two products’ audio channels to create a more expansive soundstage, and give a greater sense of height and depth, with more power too.

That’s not the only benefit of staying loyal to LG, as the soundbars will also make use of the company’s Wowcast technology to connect wirelessly with LG TVs to provide cable-free audio - with a promise not to sacrifice audio quality in the process.

Those without LG TVs will still benefit from some new audio improvements though. LG’s Triple Sound Technology promises accurate sound reproduction, enhanced clarity and a more immersive experience, with the world’s first Triple Up-Firing Speaker alongside AI tech that will intelligently boost the soundbars’ performance - particularly in the low end. It will understand where a soundbar has been placed in a room, and tweak its performance accordingly.

The Smart Up-mixer feature also sees the soundbars converting two-channel audio into a convincing multi-channel experience, while the AI Sound Pro feature ensures that the bars’ sound profiles are always matched to the content you’re watching.

Of course, there is support for music too, with lossless playback and built-in Tidal Connect for hi-fi quality music streaming. You can also expect VRR and ALLM support, as well as 4K/120Hz pass-through.

Design has been tweaked too, to match the “sophisticated, minimalist” look of LG’s 2023 TVs, with a new bracket for easily placing the soundbar at the perfect height below your TV for the best sound experience - whether wall mounting or standmounting.

The bracket attaches to the back of a compatible LG TV and saves the hassle of needing to drill additional holes in the wall.

We’ll be getting full details on these soundbars and all of LG’s other announcements next week at CES 2023, so keep an eye out for full details - including prices and availability - as soon as we get them.