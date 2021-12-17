(Pocket-lint) - In the run up to CES 2022, LG has already revealed its soundbar hand ahead of the show, unveiling the top-tier LG S95QR package. This is no doubt a premium system, offering Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based decoding from its 9.1.5 channel output.

That's right: the S95QR, which features a separate subwoofer and pair of separate rear speakers in addition to the main soundbar itself, has five upward firing channels to create overhead space in the mix.

How does the S95QR have so many upward firing channels? Not only does the soundbar itself include the first upward-firing centre speaker (in addition to the left/right ones), the separate rear speakers cleverly incorporate an upward firing channel each too. That, we think, sounds like a genuinely immersive solution.

LG claims the S95QR features a "boost in performance of the new speaker drivers, speaker chambers and subwoofer", for a "more holistic" sound than the company's previous soundbar offerings.

Importantly the company's enhanced AI Room Calibration can be used to analyse a room, ensuring optimum sound output however far apart the speakers are positioned within a given space.

Not missing a beat when it comes to current high-end specification musts, the S95QR supports variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM), ensuring next-gen gamers can get a perfect sound sync with their gaming experiences.

With support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa there's also simple voice control if you prefer to not use a physical remote control.

There's no word yet on the pricing of this soundbar package, but given the unrivalled specification of an all-in-one package such as this, we suspect it will be far from cheap - perhaps in the £1500 category?