Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Speakers
  3. Speaker news
  4. LG speaker news

LG's Xboom 360 speaker is a Sonos Move competitor with some bells and whistles

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
LG LG's Xboom 360 speaker is a Sonos Move competitor with some bells and whistles
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The market for sizeable, outdoor-ready speakers seems to be expanding, and LG wants in on that action. It's just debuted a new speaker, the Xboom 360, which doesn't look like much else on the market right now.

It's pretty large, for one thing, but also has a lantern-like conical design that comes to a head with a carrying handle on the top, but also packs in a hollow section featuring a small light for ambience. That light has multiple modes that you can switch between to change up the mood.

The speaker itself is omni-directional and connects via Bluetooth, so this isn't a full-on hybrid smart speaker that you can take outdoors, like the Sonos Move. LG says it's managed to arrange the speaker's tweeters and woofer in a reflector structure for minimal distortion, and it should be able to reach pretty frightening volumes if desired.

LGLG's Xboom 360 speaker is a Sonos Move competitor with some bells and whistles photo 1

As a portable speaker, it's got a battery life of 10 hours on a charge, and can be picked up in a variety of colours thanks to its fabric covering, letting you choose from beige, burgundy, black and green.

Best Bluetooth speakers 2021: Top portable speakers to buy today
Best Bluetooth speakers 2021: Top portable speakers to buy today By Conor Allison ·

What LG isn't saying at this stage is how outdoor-proof the speaker actually is, although it's very much positioning the Xboom 360 as capable of powering an outdoor event - whether those events will need to be held in fair weather might be something we find out in time.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 7 September 2021.
Recommended for you
LG's Xboom 360 speaker is a Sonos Move competitor with some bells and whistles
LG's Xboom 360 speaker is a Sonos Move competitor with some bells and whistles By Max Freeman-Mills ·
JBL Xtreme 3 review: Boshing out the bass
JBL Xtreme 3 review: Boshing out the bass By Mike Lowe ·
JBL Flip 6 boasts improved durability and louder, more colourful design
JBL Flip 6 boasts improved durability and louder, more colourful design By Conor Allison ·