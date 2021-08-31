(Pocket-lint) - We're as big fans as anyone of a good gaming headset, but that doesn't mean we're blind to the downsides of donning a chunky pair of headphones, even if they do bring what almost every manufacturer will happily call a "broadcast-ready" microphone.

Now, LG is making an interesting play for those who want to be able to enjoy their games with high-quality sound, and participate in voice calls and chat channels, but without needing to wear headphones at all. It's just announced the UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9, with a refreshingly straightforward name.

This is a fairly compact soundbar-like speaker that can sit atop your desk and offer great sound but, more importantly, has built-in microphones to pick up your voice really clearly to let you voice chat as you play. These have been designed to isolate your voice from the sound the speaker is outputting itself, so you should come through plainly.

The GP9 has virtual surround sound to get you a nice immersive experience as you actually play, which means it should also be solid for singleplayer sessions, and a 3.5mm audio jack if you do decide to return to the world of wired headsets periodically.

Best Alexa speakers 2021: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle · 31 August 2021

There are handy mute and volume adjustment controls on top of the speaker, alongside the ever-present RGB lighting, so it could make a pretty smooth addition to your setup regardless of what colourscheme you're going for. It's going on sale in South Korea, the US and some parts of Europe in September, according to LG, and we don't yet have a price to judge it by.