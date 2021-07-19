LG Eclair is a compact soundbar sweet treat

(Pocket-lint) - LG soundbars usually have number-jumbles of names. Not so the Eclair, however, which is the company's smallest soundbar to date - and it looks like one sweet treat.

Just because it's small doesn't mean it scrimps on features, though, as the Eclair (QP5) is a single box solution with separate subwoofer, which makes up a 3.1.2 channel system.

There's also Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based decoding, while a Meridian Audio partnership brings Horizon technology, which up-mixes stereo content into immersive surround using the multi-channel output of the soundbar.

The Eclair's size is its big sell - the 'bar measures 296 x 60 x 126mm - meaning it ought to fit comfortably in front of smaller screen TVs, including low-sitting ones, without blocking the screen.

As you can see from the promotional pictures, however, the subwoofer is far larger - and while that'll be great for low-end bass, you might struggle with floorspace to house it in smaller rooms.

Elsewhere the LG Eclair soundbar delivers 4K passthrough via its HDMI port, so you can through-link a source box and pass 4K HDR content (including Dolby Vision) no troubles. There's eArc support too to ensure surround sound transmission all through the one cable.

When it comes to content types, the company's AI Sound Pro "analyses the content being played and automatically applies the best sound settings", says LG, which adapts equalisation depending on what genre is being watched - whether news, music or movies.

Best Bluetooth speakers 2021: Top portable speakers to buy today By Dan Grabham · 19 July 2021

There's no final word on the Eclair QP5's exact pricing or release date at this stage - we've reached out to LG to enquire about that all important detail.