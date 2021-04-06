(Pocket-lint) - LG may have decided to shut its mobile division but its AV business is still going great guns. No less than five new soundbars have started to roll out globally, lead by the flagship SP11RA.

Joining it are the SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y and SPD7Y, but the LG SP11RA is the real home cinema powerhouse, with 7.1.4 channels, including rear speakers that double as up-firing extensions for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Boasting a total output of 770W, it also features HDMI eARC, Hi-Res Audio support (24-bit/96kHz), and Meridian Audio tuning - a partnership that also benefited last year's models.

The flagship, and many of the other new models, also comes with 4K passthrough which includes Dolby Vision, so is a great match for an LG TV. In addition, they each support LG's own AI Sound Pro technology, as found on the 2021 television range.

It adapts the audio signature automatically, depending on the type of content being shown on the company's screen - adjusting frequency range and sound field extension.

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple's AirPlay 2 are also each supported across the top three soundbars. You will need a compatible assistant device nearby.

The other models in the range include the 5.1.2 SP9YA and 3.1.2 SP8YA. They support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as does the 3.1.2 SPD7Y (which lacks assistant support).

The 5.1 SP7Y only supports "virtual" DTS:X due to the lack of upfiring speaker units. All the additional models can have the rears added as an optional extra.

All new LG soundbars will roll out from this month (April) across Europe and North America. Pricing is yet to be announced.

Writing by Rik Henderson.