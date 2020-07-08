LG GX soundbar sits flush to wall to match Gallery OLED TVs

LG has announced a soundbar that matches its GX Gallery OLED TV series.

The LG GX soundbar can sit flush to the wall when mounted underneath the OLED panel, while a steel stand is included if you do choose to place it on an AV cabinet.

It is designed to match the superthin 65-inch LG GX Gallery OLED perfectly, with the exact same width. It only juts out from the wall by 3.25cm.

In terms of sound, the bar has both Dolby Atmos and DTX:S decoding and is High-Res Audio-certified for lossless playback at 24bit/96kHz. It also sports HDMI eARC connectivity for high playback playback of Dolby True HD and DTS Master Audio soundtracks.

Bluetooth is on board for wireless connection to devices, while its 4K passthrough talents include compatibility with Dolby Vision.

LG's proprietary AI Sound Pro feature is also present, to automatically change the sound settings depending on the type of audio you are listening to.

The LG GX soundbar will start to roll out across Europe, the US and Asia from next month - August 2020. Pricing and exact availability are yet to be revealed but we'll update you as soon as we have more details.