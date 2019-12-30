LG has announced its 2020 soundbars - due to be showcased during CES 2020 - again offering a wide range of soundbars working in collaboration with Meridian Audio.

LG is expanding its compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive surround sound, with the flagship premium soundbar SN11RG offering a 7.1.4 setup, with wireless rear units that fire both forwards and upwards, adding height to the soundtrack.

For those soundbars that don't offer rear speakers you'll be able to pair them with the existing SPK8 speakers to give you those rear channels, while 4K passthrough is available across the range, ensuring that the best quality visuals make it through to your TV.

There's also support for eARC, meaning you can pass Dolby True HD or DTS Master Audio to your soundbar via your TV, making for more versatile connectivity.

A new feature for the 2020 premium soundbars is an AI Room Calibration mode. This will tune the speakers to the room that you've placed them in, ensuring that you get the best results for your particular conditions.

You'll also find wider support for Google Assistant, meaning greater voice control via your soundbar.

The collaboration with Meridian Audio has brought a boost to the sound performance of LG's soundbars over the past few years, drawing on the audio experience of Meridian. The premium models to look out for in 2020 are the SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG and SN8YG.

There's no price or date on the new soundbar models yet, but these will be announced in due course.