LG plans to XBoom shake the room at CES 2019

LG will unleash a new range of powerful speakers and systems at CES 2019, with additions to its XBoom line.

It is headlined by the LG XBoom CL98 mini system, which boasts an audio output that belies its respectively diminutive stature. The CL98 can deliver up to 3,500W of stereo sound and incorporates a compression horn to generate more detailed higher frequencies.

There is also the high end LG XBoom OL100 single speaker and all-in-one solution. It delivers a mighty 2000W of power output, including a proprietary blast horn. This is a folded air duct behind the driver that improves both high frequencies and bass response.

It also comes with a Meridian Mode - a sound setting developed by British audiophile brand Meridian to deliver clarity and, well, oomph.

The XBoom range features aptX HD support for lossless sound over Bluetooth and another mode, Karaoke Star, that suppresses the vocals on tracks for families to enjoy a spot of singing along to their favourite songs without those pesky artists getting in the way.

"LG will continue to expand its XBoom lineup to provide powerful sound that helps users create an enjoyable atmosphere, whatever the occasion," said head of LG's audio and video business, Kim Dae-chul.

The new speakers and systems will be on the LG stand at CES 2019.