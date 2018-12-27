LG has kicked off its CES announcements, unveiling its soundbar line-up for 2019. There are three premium models known as the SL8, SL9 and SL10.

Currently LG isn't revealing the full range of differences between these models, but instead focuses on the continuing partnership with Meridian Audio - which is in all three models. In previous years it was only on one model.

We suspect that the difference will come down to power output and options, probably mirroring the differentiation of the SK models from 2018 (SK8 - 2.1; SK9 - 5.2.1, SK10 - 5.2.1).

All three will offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X decoding, so should appeal to those wanting to boost the home cinema surround sound experience and you'll be able to combine with the additional SPK8 rear speaker kit to expand the system further.

Uniquely, the SL9 soundbar includes a gyroscope so you can wall-mount it flush against the wall and it will automatically adjust the sound output accordingly. If this is on all the models we don't yet know, but it certainly gives you some freedom when it comes to installation.

Google Assistant comes built-in to the new soundbars, meaning a wider range of connectivity, while Meridian's involvement promises to give you a richer, more immersive sound stage.

There's no word on pricing or availability just yet, but the soundbars will be shown off at CES 2019.