LG reveals 2018 audio products, including Dolby Atmos soundbar and Google Assistant speaker

LG has revealed some details regarding a range of new speakers and home entertainment devices that it will officially unveil at CES 2018 next month. Among the new products are a Dolby Atmos soundbar, some portable Bluetooth speakers and LG's first speaker with Google Assistant built in.

The SK10Y Dolby Atmos soundbar has been tuned in collaboration with British audio experts Meridian Audio. It features 5.1.2 channels of audio output and a total power rating of 550 Watts, so it's sure to provide a serious boost to your TV's sound. The two upward firing speakers that create the enveloping sound effect you get from Dolby Atmos can have their volume adjusted to help counter for varying ceiling heights.

Meridian's input comes in the form of its Bass and Space technology, which promises "rich, uncompromising sound" no matter where you're seated in the room, along with Height Elevation technology which places the sound above the soundbar and in-line with your TV, with the idea being you get a more direct and clear sound.

The SK10Y can be used for music playback too and supports 24-bit/192kHz high-resolution audio, with standard resolution files being upscaled to near hi-res quality. LG has designed the SK10Y to complement its 2018 OLED and SUHD TVs and given it a range of connections including Chromecast. It can also respond to "OK, Google" voice commands to being playing audio from supported services.

LG will also unveil its very first smart assistant speaker, called the LG ThinQ. It's the latest product to join the ThinQ brand of products that can communicate with each other and features Google Assistant. This means it can not only provide all the functions of a regular Google Assistant speaker such as Google Home, but it also offers a personalised voice-activated interface for LG's range of ThinQ products.

You will be able to use the ThinQ speaker to control LG ThinQ products by saying "OK Google, talk to LG, turn on the air purifier." LG is promoting its audio capabilities too, as it's high-resolution audio compatible and has been tuned by Meridian.

LG will also introduce a new PK series of portable Bluetooth speakers. Once again Meridian Audio has been brought in to tune the sound output, with LG saying they're capable of delivering "powerful and undistorted bass as well as optimising speech and vocals."

All three speakers in the PK family support aptX HD for high-resolution wireless streaming and they also have Dynamic Party Lighting which flashes to the beat of the music.

LG hasn't revealed any pricing or availability information for any of the new audio products, but we expect to find out more at CES in a few weeks