LG has the cutest Bluetooth speaker that looks like a candle with built-in mood lighting

LG has announced a new collection of Bluetooth speakers all offering quirky refreshing design, a little different to your average silver or black Bluetooth box.

Of the collection, the dramatically named PH3 is the most interesting, with a design like a candle, with five different coloured lighting options, letting you set the mood or just give a little lift to a dull corner of your life.

The base is a speaker, offering 10-hours of battery life, so you'll be able to enjoy the music all through the night, with your pretty light show.

Alongside the PH3 is the PH4. This larger rugged speaker looks like a rival to the UE Boom, boasting 360-degree sound, water-resistant design and a strap to let you attach it to surfaces. The PH4 offers 10 hours of music playback too.

If you want something a little more compact, the PH2 might be the speaker for you. This disc-like speaker is also waterproof and a sort of rugged version of the B&O A1 that we recently reviewed.

Finally there's the PH1, which LG says could be used as a night light. It's compact, portable, offered waterproofing and has a 5-hour battery life.

The speakers will be showcased at IFA 2016.