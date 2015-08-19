No, these aren’t milkshakes, they’re LG’s new Bluetooth speakers

LG is never one to remain tight-lipped on the build up to a major convention and its pre-IFA plans offer no exceptions.

It has announced that it will be debuting two new Bluetooth speakers at the show in Berlin at the beginning of September, the Music Flow P5 as part of its wireless connected speaker set-up and the interestingly-styled SoundPop 360.

The latter is perhaps the oddest of the two, looking like what can only be described as a milk bottle. Certainly you could mistake the white version as half a pint, the pink as strawberry milk, and the blue as, er, actually we don't think we'd ever go near blue milk.

In specifications terms though, the SoundPop 360 speaker has a 360-degree range, so it doesn't matter where the listener sits, and its quoted 20 hour battery life makes it a great portable device.

The Music Flow P5 has Auto Music Play so will automatically play music when the audio source comes into range. And it has a claimed 15 hours of music playback on a single battery charge.

Both devices come with some of LG's proprietary features, including Multi Point for connection to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously, Dual Play to enable two speakers to be controlled from the same source, and a TV Sound Sync feature to hook a speaker up to a Bluetooth-enable telly.

Both devices will be on show at IFA. Prices and release dates are yet to be revealed.

