LG Music Flow range expands, adds portable options, Blu-ray players

LG has announced a few updates to its Music Flow multiroom speaker system, including the addition of Blu-ray players, meaning native CD support.

Four smart Blu-ray players have been added to the Music Flow range, including the BP550, BP450, BP350 and BP255 to allow users to play CD format and CD quality music through the system. The models will still primarily be a Blu-ray player, but offer the Music Flow functionality to make the most of your collection of CDs.

The LG Music Flow system was first introduced last summer and it has seen several additions introduced since the initial speakers. At CES 2015, LG announced the H4 portable multiroom speaker, along with a couple of soundbars including the HS7. At LG Innofest in late January, the P7 portable Bluetooth speaker was announced.

LG has now also announced another Bluetooth speaker called the P5, pitched as a more compact version of the P7.

The LG P5 will be available in a variety of colour options and will come to market in September 2015. No pricing information was announced for the P5, but we were told the Music Flow compatible Blu-ray players will start at around £70.

Google Cast is also now available on LG Music Flow models including HS9, HS7, H7, H5, H3 and it will be coming to the H4 portable by the end of May.

We've been living with the Music Flow system for the last few months and will be bringing you a full review as soon as we can.