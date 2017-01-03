Smart Assistant is Lenovo's new Alexa-powered speaker

Lenovo is taking CES by storm, as usual. The company has announced a bunch of new products, the most exciting of which is a new Alexa-powered Smart Assistant speaker - ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where it'll be putting the goods on display and revealing all their details in full.

Lenovo has made a speaker loaded with its own digital personal assistant powered by Amazon Alexa cloud-based voice services, so it's very much an alternative to the popular Amazon Echo.

It can conduct web searches, play music, create lists, calendar reminders, and more. And because it uses Alexa's smarts, it's supposed to get better the more you use it, as the brains are in the cloud. Like the Echo, it works with the Amazon Alexa app.

It can also control Lenovo smart home devices as well as third-party devices and it was built in collaboration with Amazon.

The Lenovo Smart Assistant, which will be available in grey, green, or orange finishes, features eight 360-degree far-field microphones and pairs a 5W treble driver with a 10W woofer.

You can also get a grey Harman Kardon edition for a more premium audio experience. This takes the same design, but adds a 2-inch sound cavity to enhance the audio performance.

The Lenovo Smart Assistant will be available from May 2017 for $129.99, the enhanced Harman Kardon Edition will be available from May 2017 for $179.99. There's no word on wider availability.