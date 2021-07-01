(Pocket-lint) - Klipsch has announced two new soundbars - its first with full Dolby Atmos support.

The Klipsch Cinema 1200 and Cinema 800 each come with a dedicated wireless subwoofer, HDMI eARC with up to 8K HDR and Dolby Vision passthrough, and are crafted from wood - much like the company's speakers used in speakers.

The Cinema 1200 is 54-inches wide and offers 1200W of power across 5.1.4 channels. As well as the bar itself, the system includes two rear satellites with their own upfiring Dolby Atmos speaker units, enabling four upfiring channels in total.

There are dedicated centre, right and left speakers inside the bar each with 1-inch soft dome, horn-loaded tweeters. There are 3-inch woofers for the surrounds and height channels.

A separate 12-inch ported subwoofer provides additional bass reponse. It's wireless, running on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

As well as the eARC-enabled HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI inputs are provided for external sources, as well as optical digital and 3.5mm audio ports.

The bar has Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Spotify Connect.

The Klipsch Cinema 800 shares many of the same features, but doesn't come with the satellites and its wireless subwoofer is a still very reasonable 10-inch model.

It offers 3.1 channels of audio, being able to decode Dolby Atmos but without firing audio upwards. You can add optional surrounds for a 5.1 setup. It is also a touch less powerful, with a maximum of 800W.

Both soundbars have dialogue enhancement modes and will be available from August.

Best speakers for PC gamers 2021: All the sound and RGB lighting you could ever need By Adrian Willings · 1 July 2021

The Kipsch Cinema 1200 will be priced at £1,449 / €1,499, while the Cinema 800 will set you back £899 / €999. US prices are to follow.

Writing by Rik Henderson.