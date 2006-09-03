IFA 2006: JBL announce Spot and Spyro PC speaker systems

JBL, most famous for its speakers and its iconic donut speaker ring has announced two new speakers at IFA 2006 in Berlin, Germany.

The new speakers called the JBL Spot and JBL Spyro are two high performance 2.1 speaker systems designed to be used with the PC or an MP3 player.

According to the company, the JBL Spot and JBL Spyro take style and design to a new level with the JBL Spot featuring interchangeable covers; JBL Wrappers, that allow consumers to personalise their JBL Spot system to match their unique personalities with designs and colours.

JBL Spyro’s satellite speakers feature a flower design and are connected by cloth covered cables and will be initially available in cool white with designer accents.

“JBL has taken the element of superior design and combined it with personalization, allowing consumers to design their JBL Spot to match their unique tastes and style”, said Fred Faulkner, Harman Multimedia’s vice president of marketing.

The JBL Spot and JBL Spyro audio systems incorporate the latest in