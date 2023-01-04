JBL, a sub-brand of Harman, has unveiled the JBL Spinner BT - a vinyl deck with Bluetooth and aptX HD support.

This means it can transmit near lossless audio wirelessly to a Bluetooth speaker, amp or system. There is also an analogue output with a switchable moving magnet phono stage, so it can be hooked up to traditional audio systems too.

The Spinner BT comes with an aluminium platter and tonearm, with a black coloured plinth made from MDF. A hinged dust cover is included.

The belt-driven turntable is capable of spinning records at 33 1/3 and 45 rpm, while the tonearm sports a magnet cartridge made by Audio Technica.

"With Bluetooth 5.2 technology, the turntable provides listeners with an instant wireless connection to their record collections - allowing them to enjoy their albums in any way they wish without losing the signature sound of vinyl," said Jim Garrett, senior director of product strategy at Harman.

"And, with its analogue output and integrated phono preamplifier, the Spinner BT is equally at home with purists who prefer a wired connection."

The JBL Spinner BT will debut as part of CES 2023 as part of Harman Explore - its own demonstration area away from the LV Convention Center. It'll be available in the third quarter of 2023 and cost an estimated $399 / £375 / €425.