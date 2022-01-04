(Pocket-lint) - JBL is at CES 2022 in Las Vegas unveiling a full range of new products, including wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers.

Here is a brief overview of what the Samsung-owned Harman subsidiary has previewed so far at the annual tradeshow.

Price: $500

$500 Release date: Summer 2022

This third-generation Boombox speaker provides "deeper bass, intense clarity, and more powerful sound" than the previous speakers, due to its new three-way speaker system that consists of a subwoofer, two mid-range drivers, and two tweeters. It has a 24-hour battery life, USB charging port, support for Bluetooth 5.3, and IP67 waterproofing and dustproofing, and it can pair with another Boombox 3 for stereo sound.

Price: $250

$250 Release date: Summer 2022

JBL said the Pulse 5 is "engineered with a larger passive radiator and acoustic volume for deeper bass, as well as a woofer focused on delivering mid-low frequency sound and an added tweeter for authentic and purer sound". It has a 12-hour battery life, brighter LED lighting system that syncs with your music, support for Bluetooth 5.3, and IP67 waterproofing and dustproofing, and it can pair with another Pulse 5 for stereo sound.

Price: $400

$400 Release date: March 2022

There are actually two PartyBox Encore models.

A smaller speaker in the PartyBox line, the Encore includes two wireless mics, but you can get a $100 cheaper model that ditches the microphones. Both versions have a 6-hour battery life, 100-watt output power rating, JBL's PartyBox lighting that syncs with your music, and IP67 splashproofing.

Price: $80

$80 Release date: June 2022

There are actually two Wind 3 models: The Wind 3 ($80) and Wind 3S ($70). Both are waterproof speakers for bikes and scooters.

Best Alexa speakers 2022: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle · 4 January 2022

They are Bluetooth-enabled and feature a microSD card slot for playing audio files. The Wind 3 is pricier because it has an FM radio and LED display. Other than that, they come with a handlebar mount, 5 hours of playtime, and IP67 waterproofing and dustproofing.

Price: $180

$180 Release date: Spring 2022

Considered AirPods Pro 2 competitors, the Live Pro 2 offer 10 hours of battery life (plus 30 from the charging case), six microphones with noise and wind isolation technology, support for Google Fast Pair and hands-free voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and an IPX5 rating.

Price: $150

$150 Release date: Spring 2022

The JBL Live Free 2 are active noise-canceling earbuds with JBL's six-microphone technology. Battery life is rated at 7 hours (plus 30 from the charging case). Other features include support for Google Fast Pair, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, and an IPX5 sweatproof rating.

Price: $150

$150 Release date: Spring 2022

These fitness-focused earbuds offer sports fins, active noise canceling, and JBL's six-microphone technology with noise and wind isolation. They're fully waterproof and have up to 8 hours of battery life (plus 16 from the charging case). Once again, these support Alexa and Google Assistant.

Price: $250

$250 Release date: Spring 2022

JBL has introduced three new over-the-ear gaming headphones: The Quantum 610 ($150), Quantum 810 ($200), and the Quantum 910 ($250).

The latter model are JBL's flagship gaming headphones with integrated head-tracking, hi-res certified 50mm drivers, active noise canceling, dual wireless solutions (lossless 2.4G wireless and Bluetooth 5.2), 24-hour battery life, and a game chat audio dial developed for Discord.

Lastly, they feature leather-wrapped, memory foam ear cushions, and you can customise their EQ, RGB colours, and more.

Price: $150

$150 Release date: Spring 2022

Finally, JBL also announced a set of true-wireless gaming earbuds called the Quantum TWS. They feature spatial surround solution for immersive gaming, adaptive noise canceling with four beamforming mics, an Ambient Aware to filter in environmental noise, two-device connectivity via USB-C dongle or Bluetooth 5.2, a 24-hours battery life (plus 16 hours with charging case), multi voice-assistant support, and an IPX5 rating.