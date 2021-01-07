(Pocket-lint) - JBL has updated its portable Bluetooth speaker with improved dust and waterproofing, audio, and a built-in powerbank feature.

The JBL Charge 5 is IP67 water and dustproof and sports a racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter and dual passive radiators to provide a big, bombastic sound for its size.

It has a 7,500mAh battery that can not only provide up to 20 hours of music playback, it can be used to recharge a mobile device through its USB-Charge Out port.

JBL PartyBoost tech is on-board, which enables it to be connected with other compatible JBL portable speakers to amplify sound around a whole garden, for example. It also features JBL Signature Pro Sound tuning.

"Whether listening at home or outdoors, the JBL Charge 5 sets a new standard for high-quality sound," said Harman's general manager of product development & engineering, Andy Tsui.

"We’re thrilled to introduce the next generation of our popular lineup and are beyond excited to offer listeners the unmatched power of JBL Signature Pro Sound."

The JBL Charge 5 will be available in Black, Blue, Gray, Red, Teal and Camo from March 2021 in the UK. It'll be priced at £159.99.

It will also be available in the US from April 2021, for the price of $179.95.

Writing by Rik Henderson.