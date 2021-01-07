(Pocket-lint) - JBL has announced a new addition to its soundbar family that introduces virtual Dolby Atmos to give the impression of extra height channels.

The JBL Bar 5.0 provides a "3D Surround Sound" experience through Harman Multibeam technology, while the company claims that its four passive radiators provide enough punch and bass for users to not need a separate subwoofer.

As well as the virtual Dolby Atmos effect, plus beamed surround sound, the Bar 5.0 has Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM) support built in. There is also support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, while Bluetooth is also on board for wireless music streaming from iPhone, Android or any other compatible device.

"Built with industrial elements that exhibit a sleek, modern look, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a welcome addition to anyone’s household," said the president of Harman Lifestyle Audio, Dave Rogers.

"Alongside an upgraded compact design and added technological features, this soundbar rounds out the JBL Bar Series, bringing consumers an added layer of innovation and ease of use."

The JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam will be available in the UK from spring 2021 for £349.99. It will be released in the US prior to that, in February. US pricing is yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.