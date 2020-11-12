Save big on the JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth speaker

(Pocket-lint) - In the run-up to Black Friday, there are various deals and discounts appearing. One of those is a nice bargain in the form of this JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth speaker.

If you're looking for a small but powerful and portable speaker then this might well tick the boxes. With as much as 10 hours battery life, IPX7 water-resistance and a durable build the JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth speaker is perfect for taking out of the house with you. Even you're even leaving the house in 2020.

With this early Black Friday deal it's also a bit of a steal coming in at just $50 at Walmart. So if you've been holding out for a bargain, now might be the time.

The JBL Flip Essential is interesting for a number of reasons. Not only is it a decent sounding Bluetooth speaker, with two external passive radiators delivering ear-catching sound, it's also possible to connect this speaker to another to really get the beats banging.

squirrel_widget_3130657

The IPX7 rating means the speaker can even survive being under water (up to three feet) for as much as 30 mins. So no worries if it falls in the swimming pool.

What's not to like?

Writing by Adrian Willings.