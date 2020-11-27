(Pocket-lint) - JBL’s Boombox - one of the top portable speaker options for beside the pool, next to the grill, or out on the porch - is on sale. It is a large speaker with a 20,000mAh battery, which delivers over 24 hours worth of listening time. It also has IPX7 waterproofing, so you never have to worry about being caught in the rain.

Thanks to Black Friday, you can now save big on the JBL Boombox, as it’s been marked down 30 per cent, to $279. That’s a $120 price drop from its typical cost of $400. To see how the JBL Boombox compares to other Bluetooth speakers, see our in-depth guide on all the options here.

squirrel_widget_3705846

In the UK, the same speaker only has £20 sadly, but still a saving if you're itched for a bargain.

If you're interested in a JBL speaker, but want something a bit more affordable then there's good news as the JBL Flip Essential is also discounted during the Black Friday period. That speaker is IPX7 rated making it ideal for blasting some tunes by the swimming pool or maybe when it's warmer - by the beach.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Adrian Willings.