JBL's portable speakers get new designs and more power

(Pocket-lint) - JBL has introduced the new Xtreme 3, Go 3 and Clip 4 speakers with all-new designs while there are also new portable PartyBox speakers, too - called PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310. The new speakers all feature Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C for charging.

The new-gen £280 Xtreme is designed for even more immersive sound with four improved drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators as well as being waterproof and dustproof. With 15 hours of battery life, it comes with a carry strap as well, while the built-in power bank charges your other devices. You can also connect two together in a stereo pair. It's available in blue, black and squad finishes.

The £35 JBL Go 3 is a pocket-size waterproof speaker with carry loop and five hours of battery life while it's also available in various colour finishes.

The £50 Clip 4 on the other hand, beefs things up with 10 hours of playback and an integrated carabiner so you can clip it onto a tent, bag or hook. Once again it's waterproof and dustproof.

The £280 JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 are also both rechargeable and are designed for portability so you can bring beefy sounds to any gathering.

The PartyBox On-The-Go is a 100W speaker with light show, featuring USB and AUX connectivity as well as Bluetooth. It's also IPX4 splashproof, too.

The £400 JBL PartyBox 310 has an 18 hour battery life, adds sound effects and is a beefy 240W.

