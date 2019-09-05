JBL Bar 5.1 Surround promises an immersive soundscape with AirPlay 2 convenience

Samsung-owned Harman Kardon has announced three new sound bars at consumer electronics show IFA including a compact mode, all-in-one solution and a surround-sound room filler option.

Top of the new range is the JBL Bar 5.1 Surround that promises "a panoramic surround sound experience" from a single bar and a 10-inch wireless subwoofer. The sound bar features five full-range drivers and two side-firing tweeters.

It has JBL MultiBeam technology, which is said to mean surround sound without the need for additional rear speakers and cables. The JBL Bar 5.1 comes complete with built-in Wi-Fi, along with support for both Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast and it offers 550W of power.

Sitting in the middle of the range and all about the bass, is the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass option, offering 300W of power from a single bar and 6.5-inch subwoofer, a slim design and a front display. The JBL Bar 2.1 also offers Bluetooth, allowing users to stream music from a smartphone or tablet.

Bottom of the range is the compact JBL Bar 2.0 All-In-One with a built-in bass port and simple setup. It has 80W of power and it also features Bluetooth for music streaming, like the JBL Bar 2.1.

All three of the new sound bars have Dolby Digital audio decoding and the two cheaper options have JBL's Surround Sound technology instead of the MultiBeam technology. They all come with optical inputs and one HDMI ARC output. The JBL Bar 2.1 and JBL Bar 5.1 Surround also have a HDMI input.

The JBL Bar 5.1 Surround will cost £549.99, the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass will cost £299.99 and the JBL Bar 2.0 All-In-One will cost £159.99.