JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker has both 360-degree lights and sound for the ultimate party

JBL has announced the Pulse 4 Bluetooth portable speaker that combines sound and light at consumer electronics show IFA.

The Pulse 4 succeeds the Pulse 3 that was first unveiled at CES 2017 but it refines the design, offering even more high-resolution LED lights beneath the sleek surface for a light show that covers the entire speaker.

The Pulse 4 speaker not only offers the company's 360-degree Signature Sound but it features a customisable 360-degree light show too. Users will be able to use the JBL Connect app to choose colours and effects for the light show, as well as their smartphone camera to scan and match any object they choose.

Two phones or tablets can be connected to the Pulse 4 wireless Bluetooth speaker at a time and the speaker promises to offer 12-hours of battery life on a single charge. The Pulse 4 is charged via USB Type-C.

For those lucky enough to have more than one JBL Pulse 4, you'll be able to hold one nearby another one and shake it to connect and sync your LED light show for a party all over the house. JBL also has a PartyBoost feature in its app, allowing you to wirelessly connect up to 100 JBL PartyBoost enabled speakers together.

The JBL Pulse 4 is IPX7 waterproof so you can bring it outside if you fancy a light and dance party in the rain.

You'll be able to buy the JBL Pulse speaker in black or white for £229 from uk.jbl.com.