JBL Link gets Google Assistant in new Portable and Music speakers

Harman Kardon-owned JBL has announced two new Link speakers at consumer electronics show IFA in the form of the Link Music and Link Portable.

Both speakers feature the company's 360 Signature Sound for 360-degree sound with dedicated passive radiators, and they both come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as support for Apple's AirPlay 2.

Chromecast support is also included in both speakers, allowing the Link Portable and Link Music to integrate with compatible streaming apps like Spotify, and connect to other Link or Chromecast speakers for multi-room music playback.

The JBL Link Portable and JBL Link Music also both offer Google Assistant built-in, allowing you to play and control music with your voice, as well as ask things like what the weather is like, what events you have coming up that day, or control compatible smart home devices.

The Link Portable comes with an IPX7 waterproofing housing, making it suitable for the bathroom or outdoor use. It promises an eight-hour battery life and it comes with a charging cradle.

The Link Music meanwhile, features a full transducer along with its 360-degree sound capabilities, but it doesn't have the same waterproofing or portability benefits as the Link Portable.

Both JBL speakers will be available in Ocean Blue, Black, Grey, Sienna Brown, Yellow Green and Straw colour options. The JBL Link Music will cost £89.99, while the JBL Link Portable will cost £139.