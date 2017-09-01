JBL Link is a three-strong range of speakers with Google Assistant built-in

JBL has announced a trio of wireless speakers with Google Assistant built in. Power and battery levels vary across the speakers, but they all offer voice-control for music playback, answering questions and controlling other connected smart home products.

All three also have built-in Chromecast support for easy music streaming over Wi-Fi, high-resolution audio support and Bluetooth for streaming from all manner of mobile devices and computers. Multiple Link speakers can be connected together over Wi-Fi for multi-room streaming.

The Link 10 is the entry-level model in the family, has 2 x 8 Watts of power and a five hour battery life. It can be yours for £150. The Link 20 meanwhile offers double the battery life, at 10 hours and increases audio output to 2 x 10 Watts of power. It demands a £30 premium over the Link 10, with a £180 asking price. The Link 10 and Link 20 also benefit from an IPX7 waterproof coating, so they can survive splashes by the pool.

The third speaker in the family isn't the Link 30, but the Link 300. It's a mains-powered only speaker, so you can't take out and about with you as you can with the others, but the sacrifice of being shackled to the wall rewards you with a more powerful 50 Watts of power output. The Link 300 can be had for £250. All three will be released later in the Autumn.