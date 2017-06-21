Harman's £200 JBL Pulse 3 launches with 360 sound and a LED lightshow

Samsung-owned Harman is bringing its JBL Pulse 3 to Europe.

First unveiled at CES 2017, the Bluetooth speaker made headlines because of its built-in lightshow. Harman's JBL brand also ditched the mesh grill on previous Pulse speakers and used a durable semitransparent outer plastic shell, giving the speaker a lava lamp-like look. The Pulse 3 is also waterproof up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes, with an IPX7 certification, thanks to the use of this tough plastic.

The Pulse 3 debuted in the US with a list price of $200, but now you can get it for £199.99 from Currys and JBL.com. JBL promises 360-degree sound with "base heavy sound". The speaker features three drivers, dual passive radiators, a 12-hour battery life, and, as we mentioned earlier, an LED lightshow. The Pulse 3 can be separated into two sections, with the top hosting the LED lightshow.

The bottom portion emits the sound, much like Google Home. Speaking of smart speakers, JBL said the Pulse 3 provides access to "Siri and Google Now" via JBL’s Voice Assistant Integration feature. In other words, you should be able to play music using voice commands. You can also control the speaker through the JBL Connect app, which allows you to do things like customise the lightshow, too.

Other features include the ability to wirelessly connect up to three mobile devices, as well as a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery and a noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone. The JBL Pulse 3 will be available in Europe from August in white or black colour options.